FCA Corp TX Buys 1,243 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FCA Corp TX grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.00 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $76.29 and a one year high of $108.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.17.

