FCA Corp TX Purchases 183 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $232.97 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

