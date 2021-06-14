Roble Belko & Company Inc Buys 12,601 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.8% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.75 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,611 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74.

