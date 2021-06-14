Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Reaches $22.27 on Top Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $22.27 or 0.00054712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $222.73 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00059560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00022625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.09 or 0.00801006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.74 or 0.07953216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00083153 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

UQC is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

