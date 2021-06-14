Serum (SRM) Trading 18.4% Lower This Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Serum has a market cap of $207.24 million and $47.79 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $4.14 or 0.00010181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00059560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00022625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.09 or 0.00801006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.74 or 0.07953216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00083153 BTC.

About Serum

Serum (SRM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

