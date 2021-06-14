Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to announce sales of $14.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.73 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $10.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $62.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.78 million to $64.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $81.03 million, with estimates ranging from $72.38 million to $87.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 million.

EDAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDAP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,544. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.34. Edap Tms has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

