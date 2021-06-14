Analysts Anticipate Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Brokerages expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.25). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 1,356.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 34,011 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,768,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 711,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,631. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

