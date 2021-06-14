Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 85,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.