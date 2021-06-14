Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Takes $3.45 Million Position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 188,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000. AppHarvest makes up 1.2% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC owned about 0.19% of AppHarvest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $3,768,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,026.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AppHarvest stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.58. 9,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,806. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

