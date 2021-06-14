12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC decreased its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108,989 shares during the period. Compass Minerals International comprises 0.4% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 327,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 29,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $66.06. 3,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,230. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $71.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

