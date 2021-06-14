12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Raises Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 751,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,914 shares during the period. Berry Global Group makes up about 9.7% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $46,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Shares of BERY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,275. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

