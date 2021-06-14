Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 161.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at $580,927.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 45.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVCY stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,231. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $261.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

