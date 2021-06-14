Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Insider Sells $17,800.00 in Stock

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 200 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $17,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,795,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:AIN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,083. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $92.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 340.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after buying an additional 485,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,479,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,582,000 after buying an additional 231,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,898,000 after buying an additional 219,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,994,000 after buying an additional 143,648 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

