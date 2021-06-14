DCF Advisers LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 115.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,075,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Insiders sold a total of 745,337 shares of company stock valued at $57,776,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,025,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $110.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.