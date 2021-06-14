Short Interest in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Declines By 46.8%

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the May 13th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOR stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.09. 1,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,532. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

