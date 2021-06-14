Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $34.91 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 88.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 74,188 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $34,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.0% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 73,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,266,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $279,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

UNP traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.72. 20,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $161.41 and a one year high of $231.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.