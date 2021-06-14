100,000 Shares in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Acquired by Ocean Arete Ltd.

Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000. 21Vianet Group comprises about 3.0% of Ocean Arete Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNET. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,422,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,243,000 after purchasing an additional 137,314 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 1,158.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,328,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,572 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,919,000 after purchasing an additional 52,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,574,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,868,000 after buying an additional 801,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNET traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 54,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,700. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.23.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

VNET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

