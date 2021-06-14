Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $18,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.43.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

