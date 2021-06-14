40,000 Shares in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Purchased by Firsthand Capital Management Inc.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth about $26,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $7,054,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth $2,460,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth $1,911,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,119,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

Shares of IPOF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,750. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.