Bluestein R H & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,777 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $33,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after acquiring an additional 570,857 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,595.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 571,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,435,000 after acquiring an additional 538,126 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCI stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.86. 3,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,149. The firm has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $200.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.18.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.