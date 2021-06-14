Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,429.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,194. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,441.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,313.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

