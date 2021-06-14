OMG Network (OMG) Price Tops $5.11 on Exchanges

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 14th. OMG Network has a market cap of $717.17 million and approximately $255.26 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $5.11 or 0.00012619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00147717 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001028 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000549 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

