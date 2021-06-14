Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.23). Everbridge reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 483.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.79. 4,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,349. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

