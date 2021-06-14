Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the highest is $1.95. Insight Enterprises reported earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,962,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 122,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,401,000 after purchasing an additional 43,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 640,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,135,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,803. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $106.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

