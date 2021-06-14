Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,611 shares of company stock worth $48,120,085. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.96 on Monday, reaching $221.34. 5,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,786. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $223.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

