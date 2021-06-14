Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 7,828 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sands Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,053,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $338,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after buying an additional 54,730 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after buying an additional 34,153 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,373,000 after buying an additional 55,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,956,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $6.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $359.55. The stock had a trading volume of 71,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,230. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.38 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a PE ratio of 126.34, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.07.

In related news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $2,792,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,864,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,747 shares of company stock valued at $42,329,242. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

