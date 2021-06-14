Sands Capital Management LLC Has $71.29 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 415,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,413 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $71,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 37,874 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $1,085,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 141,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 76,474 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,400. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 189.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total value of $715,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,358,553.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,101. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

