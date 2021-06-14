Thomas White International Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Thomas White International Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125,477 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 25.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.47. 272,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,108,893. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $23.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VALE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

