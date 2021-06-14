Roble Belko & Company Inc Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,732,000 after purchasing an additional 78,472 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $57.01. 115,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,672,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

