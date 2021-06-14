Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $190.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.09 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $134.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

