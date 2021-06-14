Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 1,607 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.3% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after acquiring an additional 110,617 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after buying an additional 150,538 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after buying an additional 114,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $285.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.88. The company has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $194.83 and a 12-month high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

