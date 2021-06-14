MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,355 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth $10,966,000. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $10,785,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $61,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $2,409,000. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

NYSE MP opened at $32.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.27.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

