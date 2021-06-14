NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Increased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,803 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 2.0% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $31,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in NIKE by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE stock opened at $131.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.73. The company has a market capitalization of $208.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.44 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

