Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Up 229.9% in May

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 229.9% from the May 13th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMWYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BMWYY traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,666. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

