Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY remained flat at $$4.14 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.2888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 6.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BGAOY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

