Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY remained flat at $$4.14 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.2888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 6.46%.
Proximus Company Profile
Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.
