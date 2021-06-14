ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Gap Up to $26.79

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.79, but opened at $27.82. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 175 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

The stock has a market cap of $926.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.49.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth $242,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 106,253 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $19,957,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 486,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after buying an additional 85,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $855,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

