Short Interest in Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Declines By 57.8%

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the May 13th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZZUF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.25. 143,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,659. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.24. Azarga Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

About Azarga Uranium

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns 100% interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 acres of surface rights and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Dewey Terrace project covering an area of approximately 1,874 acres of surface rights and 7,514 acres of mineral rights located in Weston and Niobrara counties of Wyoming; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located in Natrona and Fremont Counties, Riverton, Wyoming.

