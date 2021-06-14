Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.94

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 28604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

PAGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Get Plains GP alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 748,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 40,065 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,905 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Plains GP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 357,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,732,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after buying an additional 443,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.