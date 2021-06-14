Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.37

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.37 and last traded at C$20.37, with a volume of 100244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.09.

KMP.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

About Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

