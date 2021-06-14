Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Shares Gap Up to $9.33

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.33, but opened at $11.30. Orphazyme A/S shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 175,291 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on ORPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

