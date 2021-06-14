ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $189.35

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $189.35 and last traded at $188.36, with a volume of 3136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.96.

SWAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.10.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,979.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $554,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,628,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,491 shares of company stock worth $26,154,564 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

