Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.0% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20. Insiders have sold 232,552 shares of company stock worth $21,054,986 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

