242,366 Shares in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 242,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at $917,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at $1,055,000. 46.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APPH stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,806. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92. AppHarvest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $3,768,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,792,026.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

