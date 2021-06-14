Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 164,360 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 693.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,360 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up about 0.7% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 41,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,763,016. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 429.10, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,009 shares of company stock worth $9,309,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

