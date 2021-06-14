Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $6,841,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.44. The company had a trading volume of 143,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,444,488. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $54.52 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

