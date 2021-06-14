Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 246.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,195 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of Farmer Bros. worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 57,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 159,824 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 490,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 79,217 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 199,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FARM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.85. 127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,043. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Farmer Bros. Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

