SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Bought by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,811 shares during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd makes up approximately 1.5% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $10,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Shares of NYSE SKM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.