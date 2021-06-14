Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Decreases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,825,000 after buying an additional 332,087 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in Corteva by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Corteva by 9.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,892,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,387,000 after purchasing an additional 589,556 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,834,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145,368 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.37. 16,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

