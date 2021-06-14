Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cigna by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,214,137,000 after acquiring an additional 122,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after purchasing an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,800,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded down $2.39 on Monday, reaching $239.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,532. The firm has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.54. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

