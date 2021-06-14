DCF Advisers LLC Takes $857,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $287,104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

MRVL stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 184,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,178,471. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,571 shares of company stock worth $1,998,236. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

